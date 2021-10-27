Black Day: Farrukh condemns grave HR violations in IIOJK

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday strongly condemned grave human rights violations by the Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday strongly condemned grave human rights violations by the Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India and its 'Modi Sarkar' are overwhelmed with 'RSS' and 'Hindutva' ideology, unleashing worst form of atrocities on innocent Kashmiris, the minister said in a video message released here in connection with October 27 being observed as 'Black Day' by Kashmiris and Pakistanis across the globe.

He said October 27 was observed as the black day due to illegal intrusion of Indian forces in the IIOJK in 1947.

People of IIOJK have been enduring atrocities of the occupied forces and facing worst human rights violations for the last seven decades, but their resolve was still unshakeable, he added.

Farrukh said Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic, moral and legal support to the people of Kashmir at every fora. "Hearts of Pakistanis beat with the Kashmiris." He said the illegal step of abrogating Article 370 from Indian constitution to strip IIOJK of its special status would never be accepted and ignored.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved himself to be a 'true' and 'courageous' ambassador of Kashmiris by highlighting their just cause at every international forum, he said, adding it was the first time in the history that India was being severely criticized by International media for its human rights violations in the IIOJK.

He said Pakistan had a clear stance on the Kashmir issue which should be resolved in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.