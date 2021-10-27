UrduPoint.com

Black Day: KU Holds 'Peace Walk' To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:44 PM

Black Day: KU holds 'Peace Walk' to express solidarity with Kashmiris

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi Wednesday said Kashmir issue was the matter of grave human rights violations which needed to be highlighted at every international forum including the United Nations (UN).

He said this while addressing a 'Peace Walk', organized to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), by Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with Press Information Department (PID) from Arts Lobby to Azaadi Chowk in Karachi University (KU).

The KU VC said today the students and teachers had gather to express solidarity and pay tribute to Kashmiri mothers and sisters.

"Today's walk is a testament to the fact that KU teachers and students stand by their Kashmiri brethren," he said.

PID Director General Irum Tanveer said the government had highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum, adding that the atrocities perpetrated on Kashmiris were not acceptable in any way.

She said the UN should play its role in resolution of the Kashmir issue.

ORIC Director Dr Alia Rehman said the arranging of peace walk on the occasion of Black Day was commendable.

The walk was attended by a large number of KU teachers and students. The participants of the walk also chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiris.

KU Registrar Dr Abdul Waheed and teachers of various departments also participated in the peace walk.

