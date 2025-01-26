Black Day observed across AJK against Indian atrocities

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Protests rallies were held across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday to observe India’s so-called Republic Day as a Black Day. Citizens participated in the rallies by waving black flags. In Muzaffarabad, the rally was led by Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Minister Taqdees Gilani.

Addressing the rally, the speakers stated that Kashmiris around the world were holding protests on India’s so-called Republic Day because of India’s denial of their right to freedom. They said India was not a democracy but a terrorist state, oppressing unarmed Kashmiri civilians. The speakers further stated that for the past 77 years, India has been depriving the Kashmiri people of all their democratic, political, social, and religious rights through force and oppression while falsely portraying itself as a democratic country.

They highlighted that the Indian government has taken away all fundamental rights to freedom of expression from the Kashmiri people through draconian laws such as AFSPA, POTA, TADA, UAPA, and PSA. India is committing the worst atrocities in Kashmir under the guise of fake democracy. They added that India is issuing domiciles to its citizens to turn the Muslim majority in Kashmir into a minority.

Indian imperialism, disguised as democracy, is seizing Kashmir’s lands and demolishing citizens’ properties.

The speakers also said that India is such a brutal country that it executed Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru for demanding freedom and martyred leaders such as Syed Ali Geelani, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, and Altaf Shah in jails for advocating public rights and self-determination.

They called upon the United Nations Security Council to play its constitutional role in resolving the Kashmir issue fairly. The speakers appealed to peace-loving countries and institutions around the world to take action against India's aggressive measures and expose its facade of fake democracy. They declared that India’s fascism would never be accepted, and the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle against Indian oppression.

Participants of the Black Day rally marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to the UN Observer Office, where they presented a resolution against India’s war crimes. They burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tore apart the Indian flag in protest against the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir.