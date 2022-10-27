Black Day observed against Indian occupation of J&K

MUZAFFARABAD, 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Black Day was observed throughout AJK against illegal Indian occupation on Thursday.

Protest rallies were organised by different political parties and organisations to highlight Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also attended a protest rally organised by Kashmir liberation commission.

Another protest was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in which a large number of citizens participated and the atmosphere of the city echoed with anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The protestors marched on the main highway and presented a resolution to the United Nations Military Observer Group of Indian and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

Kashmiri citizens wore chains in their hands, black bands on their heads, and carried banners and placards inscribed with phrases against the military occupation of October 27, 1947.

While addressing the Black Day rally, the speakers said that they observed Black Day against Indian military occupation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that every single citizen of the state was protesting and expressing hatred against the Indian military occupation.

They maintained that India had been violating all the rights of the Kashmiri people for the last 75 years as India had turned the entire state into a prison with the brutality of cruel soldiers and through black laws.

The speakers said that the United Nations should fulfill the promise of the right to self-determination, "international community should declare all the illegal, unilateral and cruel Indian actions of August 5, 2019, null and void", they demanded.

The speakers said that India can never crush the freedom of the Kashmiri people through military occupation and terrorism.

As the protesters reached UNMOGIP office, a six-member delegation led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali presented the resolution to UN delegation.

The leader of opposition in legislative assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Secretary Kashmir Liberation Commission Ejaz Ahmad Lone, Abdul Razzaq Khan,Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Shaukat Javed Mir, Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Mohammad Aslam, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Mehtab Hameed Advocate, Dr. Mohammad Manzoor and Tanveer Durrani and others were present on the occasion.