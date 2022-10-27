UrduPoint.com

Black Day Observed Against Indian Occupation Of J&K

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Black Day observed against Indian occupation of J&K

MUZAFFARABAD, 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Black Day was observed throughout AJK against illegal Indian occupation on Thursday.

Protest rallies were organised by different political parties and organisations to highlight Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also attended a protest rally organised by Kashmir liberation commission.

Another protest was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in which a large number of citizens participated and the atmosphere of the city echoed with anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The protestors marched on the main highway and presented a resolution to the United Nations Military Observer Group of Indian and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

Kashmiri citizens wore chains in their hands, black bands on their heads, and carried banners and placards inscribed with phrases against the military occupation of October 27, 1947.

While addressing the Black Day rally, the speakers said that they observed Black Day against Indian military occupation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that every single citizen of the state was protesting and expressing hatred against the Indian military occupation.

They maintained that India had been violating all the rights of the Kashmiri people for the last 75 years as India had turned the entire state into a prison with the brutality of cruel soldiers and through black laws.

The speakers said that the United Nations should fulfill the promise of the right to self-determination, "international community should declare all the illegal, unilateral and cruel Indian actions of August 5, 2019, null and void", they demanded.

The speakers said that India can never crush the freedom of the Kashmiri people through military occupation and terrorism.

As the protesters reached UNMOGIP office, a six-member delegation led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali presented the resolution to UN delegation.

The leader of opposition in legislative assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Secretary Kashmir Liberation Commission Ejaz Ahmad Lone, Abdul Razzaq Khan,Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Shaukat Javed Mir, Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Mohammad Aslam, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Mehtab Hameed Advocate, Dr. Mohammad Manzoor and Tanveer Durrani and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister Protest United Nations Jammu Abdul Razzaq Azad Jammu And Kashmir August October 2019 All Opposition

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

25 minutes ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

39 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.