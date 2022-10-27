UrduPoint.com

Black Day Observed Against Indian Occupation Of Kashmir In District Jail Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Black Day was observed in District Jail Abbottabad against the oppression of the Indian Army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and special prayers were offered at the end of the Quran Khawani ceremony for the Kashmiri martyrs.

While speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of district jail Abbottabad Hamid Azam said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been converted into the largest prison as occupation forces had imposed a curfew on Kashmiri people whose precedent cannot be found in other parts of the world.

He said that soon Kashmiris would be free, and their sacrifices would definitely pay off, adding that history was a witness that when tyranny had increased, the oppressed had won, ultimately.

He termed the October 27th as a dark chapter in the human history.

On that fateful day, India had violated international and humanitarian principles and occupied Kashmir illegally and despite the passage of 75 years, Indian forces are oppressing and persecuting the troubled and helpless people of Kashmir.

The superintendent said that Pakistan would continue with its moral support for Kashmiris and soon they would be freed from the occupation of India.

