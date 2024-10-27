Black Day Observed In AJK With Protest Rallies
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Kashmiri people observed Black day against 76 years of forceful Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian army across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
A large number of people from all segments of society including women and children gathered at Burhan Wani Chowk while waving black flags and chanting Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The main slogan of the protestors was the evacuation of the Indian Army from illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Protestants also burnt tyres, effigies of Indian leaders and blocked the main road and raised slogans to seek the attention of International organizations.
While talking about the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, speakers said that people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are struggling for freedom according to United Nations Security Council resolutions. They maintained that international laws give liberty to the people of disputed states to decide their future and UNSC has already passed resolutions of Plebiscite in IIOJ&K.
They said that India always tried to show the freedom fighters of Kashmir as terrorists while millions of people living in Kashmir admired their sacrifices and stated that their struggle was legitimate according to UNSC resolutions.
The speakers said that this military occupation by India posed serious threats to peace and order in the South Asian region. They said that despite the passage of seventy years, the Kashmiri people have never accepted Indian military rule, but have continued their eternal and tireless struggle for freedom from Indian oppression.
Speakers rejected Indian military occupation and demanded the withdrawal of Indian forces.
They lamented the role of the United Nations that thousands of people have been killed by Indian armed forces since 1947 but all human rights organizations and the UNSC's role was not more than a silent spectator. They said that Kashmiri people do not accept Indian forceful occupation of their land and they will continue their resistance movement for the implementation of UNSC resolutions.
Speakers demanded the evacuation of the Indian Army and to undo all the actions taken by the Indian government on 5th August, 2019.
People demanded the release of Hurriyat leaders Mussarat Alam Bhatt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Yaseen Malik, Asia Andrabi, Ayaz Akbar, Saif-Ullah and several other political prisoners in IIOJ&K.
Rally was led by Speaker AJK Assembly Ch Latif Akbar, Ameer Jamat Islami AJK Muhammad Mushtaq Khan, Opposition Leader Kh Farooq Ahmed, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Minister Ch. Muhammad Rasheed, Shaukat Javed Mir, Raja Khadim Hussain, Mushtaq-ul-Islam,Zahid Sufi, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Dawood Khan, Zahid Ashraf, Ishfaq Majeed, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Syed Gulshan Shah, Usman Ali Hashim, Raja Saqib Majeed, Sheikh Aqeel ur Rehman, Raja Muhammad Aftab, Abdur Razzaq, Gohar Kashmiri, Raja Muhammad Arif Khan, Ch. Muhammad Ismail, Bilal Ahmed Faooqui, Zahid Amin, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor and others.
