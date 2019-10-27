Black Day observed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Langov on Sunday said that Black Day was celebrated in the province to express solidarity with Kashmiri people as India had deployed troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947.

He said Kashmiri people have been struggling for achieving their self-determination right for 72-year-old, saying that the seriousness of the Kashmir dispute would be reaffirmed once again to highlight the Kashmir cause around world, said press release issued here.

He said the human rights of millions of Kashmiris have been deprived from their rights and people have no access to food, medicines, basic necessities and facilities.

"Pakistan continues its democratic support to Kashmir cause and to raise its issues at International level till achieving self-determination right of Kashmiris", he said.

Mir Ziaullah Langov appealed to international community that Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination, according to the UN Security Council resolution.

He said over people 100,000 have been martyred and million children have been orphaned from 1989 in occupied Kashmir by Indian force and India was violating human rights in the Kashmir which was becoming alarm for peace of region, adding India was also violating International Laws and Shimla Agreement.