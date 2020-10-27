Black Day observed in Balochistan to show solidarity with Kashmiri people

To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in the province of Balochistan including Nasirabad, Sibil Loralai, Kharan, Dalabandin, Black day was observed on Tuesday against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in the province of Balochistan including Nasirabad, Sibil Loralai, Kharan, Dalabandin, Black day was observed on Tuesday against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Thousands of staged a protest demonstrations but main rally was taken out from Girls College under sports and Youth Affairs Department Government of Balochistan to mark the Black Day which was led by Adviser to CM for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara.

The rally marched different routs of the city and accumulated at Assembly Chowk Quetta to show their solidarity with Kashmiri and strongly condemned the atrocities of India in Occupied Kashmir.

The rally was attended by girls students, male students, civil society members, youth, employees and political workers for expressing their solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, several of protest rallies and demonstrations were held in Nasirabad, Sibi, Loralai, Gwadar, Turbat, Khuzdar, Noshki, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Zhob, Duki, Bolan, Jhal Magsi and other areas of Balochistan.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards and Kashmiri flags while chanting slogans against the Indian army while marching through various streets of the provincial capital.

"People of Kashmir have been resisting the Indian occupation for the last 70 years while the timid Indian forces have killed hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri men, women and children.

Despite the hostilities, the courage of the Kashmiri people did not waver," said Adviser for Sport Abdul Khaliq Hazara while addressing the rally and media.

He said that people of Balochistan was observing the Black Day to unveil the vicious face of Indian Government in front of World.

Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr. Shar Jeel Noor led the rally which was taken out from Sarkat House Gandawa to observe Balack Day. Officers, teachers, students participated the rally in the area.