Black day observed in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Black day was observed here on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who were facing brutalities at the hand of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir.

In this regard, a rally led by Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed was taken out from Bombay chowk which concluded at hospital chowk.

The participants of the rally were carrying Kashmiri flag and chanting slogans against India.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were sung and special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and Kashmir freedom.

Addressing the rally, DC Waqas Rasheed said October 27, 1947 was the black day when India had occupied on Kashmir illegally.

He said India had locked down the valley by imposing curfew.

He said the struggle for the rights of self-determination of Kashmiris could not be suppressed.

He added that the government and people of Pakistan stood with the Kashmiri brethren.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to end the atrocities in the held valley.

District president PTI Malik Muhammad Iqbal Saqib, officials and people from all walks of life participated in the rally.