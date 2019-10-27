UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Black Day Observed In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

Black day observed in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Black day was observed here on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who were facing brutalities at the hand of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir.

In this regard, a rally led by Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed was taken out from Bombay chowk which concluded at hospital chowk.

The participants of the rally were carrying Kashmiri flag and chanting slogans against India.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were sung and special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and Kashmir freedom.

Addressing the rally, DC Waqas Rasheed said October 27, 1947 was the black day when India had occupied on Kashmir illegally.

He said India had locked down the valley by imposing curfew.

He said the struggle for the rights of self-determination of Kashmiris could not be suppressed.

He added that the government and people of Pakistan stood with the Kashmiri brethren.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to end the atrocities in the held valley.

District president PTI Malik Muhammad Iqbal Saqib, officials and people from all walks of life participated in the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Progress October Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistanâ€™s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

14 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

15 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

15 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.