Black Day observed in DIkhan to show solidarity with Kashmiris

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the "Black Day" was observed under the auspices of the district administration here on Tuesday to show solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

People from all walks of life including traders, human rights activists, politicians, academicians, students and labourers participated in the rally.

The rally led by Commissioner Akhundzada started from GPO Chowk and culminated at Topanwala Chowk. The participants were holding placards and banners to condemn illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947 and revoking special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019.

The protestors demanded from international powers including United Nations to give right of self- determination to people of IIOJK as promised to them in several resolutions by world body.