Black Day observed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Black Day was observed here in Faisalabad on Thursday to strongly condemn the Indian atrocities and brutalities in Occupied Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) -:Black Day was observed here in Faisalabad on Thursday to strongly condemn the Indian atrocities and brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

A protest rally was held under the aegis of Divisional Administration which was led by Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Tariq Khan Niazi, MPA Lateef Nazar, MPA Shakeel Shahid and MPA Firdous Rae also attended.

The rally started from Zila Council Chowk and the participants were holding banners and placard inscribed with slogans against Indian aggression, tyranny and barbarism in Occupied Kashmir.

The participants marched on various city roads and the rally culminated at Zila Council Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that India was crossing all limits of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir to crush the move of freedom and self-determination.

RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that freedom movement could not be crushed with force and India should avoid use of force in Occupied Kashmir and such move could back fire soon.

All the government and semi-government offices displayed black flags on their buildings as condemnation gesture against aggression in Occupied Kashmir.Later,a special prayer was held for freedom of Kashmiri people.