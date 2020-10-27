UrduPoint.com
Black Day Observed In Hazara Division To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:58 PM

Kashmir Black Day was also observed across the Hazara division on Tuesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self determination and expose atrocities being committed by Indian troops against innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

The 'Black Day' was observed in protest against the forced occupation of IIOJK by Indian troops on October 27,1947.

On October 27,1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people began with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which had been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of IIOJK by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

Indian move to abrogate Article 370 of its constitution and strip IIOJK of its "special status" through a presidential bill on August 5.

In all over Hazara, the national flags flew half-mast and black flags were hoisted to protest against nefarious Indian designs to destroy regional stability in addition to protest rallies.

Traders associations and people from different walks of life staged a protest rally wherein the Indian flag and the pictures of Prime Minister Modi were blazed.

Protest rallies in Havelian, Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera and Battagram have also been organized by the different organizations and civil society members to observe Black Day.

