Black Day observed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :The citizens here observed Indian Independence Day ( August 15) as Black Day in protest against India 's unconstitutional move to revoke Article 370 of the special status of Kashmir and blatant human rights violations and oppression in the occupied valley.

Black flags were hoisted on rooftops of government and private buildings to symbolize rejection for Indian nefarious designs.

A rally led by Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt Saqib Zafar started from commissioner office and calumniated at Ammar Chowk.

The protesters wearing black bands around their arms were holding banners and placards with slogans "Stop killings in Kashmir", "Dear world Kashmir is bleeding", "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan" Only people of Kashmir have the right to decide their future".

Addressing the protestors, the commissioner said the nation should not forget the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were paying the price of freedom in the worst kinds of brutalities and repression.

We stand by the people of Kashmir on this day, he added.

He condemned India's recent annexation of occupied Kashmir and said they stood by their Kashmiri brethren.

The commissioner also urged the world community including United Nations and human rights organisations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir against defenseless innocent Kashmiris by the Indian armed forces.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Tariq islam, Provncional Minister, Sheikh Rashiq Hafeez, MPA Chaudhary Adnan, representative of trade union, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI), Malik Shahid Saleem, and people from different aspects of life participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, a rally also held led by local leadership of PML-Q that started from Mareer Chowk and ended at Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC).