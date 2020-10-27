UrduPoint.com
Black Day Observed In Shakargrh Against Indian Occupation Of Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

SHAKARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The people of Shakargarh Tuesday observed black day against 72-year-long occupation of the held Kashmir by the invading Indian Army and rising atrocities in the held Valley.

Participants in the rally, led by Assistant Commissioner Waqar Akbar, wore the black arm-bands.

They took to the streets, carrying national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). They marched on main roads and condemned the Indian army invasion of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that the October 27 was the blackest day in the history of Kashmir, as on this day the Indian Army had invaded the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir 72 years ago.

