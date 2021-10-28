Black Day observed in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) ::The people residing in Sialkot region here on Wednesday observed 'Black Day' against the 73 years long occupation by the Indian army in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants were carrying national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and marched on main roads. They strongly condemned the act of Indian army against the innocent Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

They said that the October 27 was the blackest day in the history of Kashmir.