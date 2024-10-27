Black Day Observed In Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like elsewhere in the country, Kashmir Black Day was observed here on Sunday.

In this regard, main event was held at Kutchery Chowk under the chairmanship of

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain.

The event was attended by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Mujahid Alvi,

Distrct Officer (DO) Secondary Education Malik Allah Dad, Deputy Director (DD) Education

Muhammad Hussain, Chacha cricket Soofi Abdul Jalil, Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Abdul

Shakoor Mirza, Nisar Ahmed, Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Chaudhry Younis, Ashiq Hussain

Siddiqui and people from different walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that

India illegally entered its army in Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947 and occupied

the territory.

He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations,

custodial killings and genocide by Indian army in the held valley.

He said that India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation in

Jammu and Kashmir and from the last 76 years the civilized world had kept a criminal

silence on Indian atrocities.

The Deputy Commissioner revealed that freedom was the basic right of the people

of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He urged the world

community to use its complete influence to globally pressurize India for halting the

larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide in the held valley.

He said that Pakistan would never step back from its moral and diplomatic support

in the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people and it was the birthright of Kashmiris to

get freedom from Indian clutches.

Later, a rally was held led by the Deputy Commissioner. Carrying the flags of Kashmir,

the participants were raising slogans ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

A special prayer was also offered for the nation.