Black Day Observed In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like elsewhere in the country, Kashmir Black Day was observed here on Sunday.
In this regard, main event was held at Kutchery Chowk under the chairmanship of
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain.
The event was attended by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Mujahid Alvi,
Distrct Officer (DO) Secondary Education Malik Allah Dad, Deputy Director (DD) Education
Muhammad Hussain, Chacha cricket Soofi Abdul Jalil, Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Abdul
Shakoor Mirza, Nisar Ahmed, Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Chaudhry Younis, Ashiq Hussain
Siddiqui and people from different walks of life.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that
India illegally entered its army in Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947 and occupied
the territory.
He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations,
custodial killings and genocide by Indian army in the held valley.
He said that India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation in
Jammu and Kashmir and from the last 76 years the civilized world had kept a criminal
silence on Indian atrocities.
The Deputy Commissioner revealed that freedom was the basic right of the people
of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He urged the world
community to use its complete influence to globally pressurize India for halting the
larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide in the held valley.
He said that Pakistan would never step back from its moral and diplomatic support
in the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people and it was the birthright of Kashmiris to
get freedom from Indian clutches.
Later, a rally was held led by the Deputy Commissioner. Carrying the flags of Kashmir,
the participants were raising slogans ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.
A special prayer was also offered for the nation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High schools dropping arts subjects due to teachers’ shortage12 minutes ago
-
CM message on Kashmir Black Day12 minutes ago
-
Qamar Zaman Kaira condemns India's occupation of Kashmir as "Worst Day"12 minutes ago
-
Chairman KC demands justice for Kashmiris, calls for global action12 minutes ago
-
Lasting peace in S. Asia hinges upon just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: DPM Dar23 minutes ago
-
Former prime minister of AJK strongly condemn India's occupation of Kashmir33 minutes ago
-
FFP to showcase entire range at Saudi International Halal Expo 20241 hour ago
-
PFC chief calls for strengthening bilateral trade to reduce Pakistan's trade deficit1 hour ago
-
Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Khairpur1 hour ago
-
Chinese University names it's research centre after Pak scientist1 hour ago
-
Maqam leads rally on Kashmir Black Day, urges UN to fulfill promise1 hour ago
-
Pakistan media rises for Kashmir, condemns India's 77-year occupation of Kashmir1 hour ago