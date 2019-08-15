Black Day observed in Sialkot

Like elsewhere in the country, the 'Black Day' was observed here on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day of India

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Like elsewhere in the country, the 'Black Day' was observed here on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day of India.

In this regard, religio-political parties, social welfare organizations, NGOs, CSOs and people from various walks of life staged rallies in Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska, Pasrur and surrounding areas. People hoisted black flags to lodge protest against the growing Indian state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. People also wore black armbands.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the speakers said sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and the sun of freedom would soon rise in the Held valley.

They said Pakistanis were united on Kashmir cause, adding India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said peace could never be promoted in South Asia without resolving the burning issue of Kashmir.