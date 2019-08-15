UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Black Day Observed In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:11 PM

Black Day observed in Sialkot

Like elsewhere in the country, the 'Black Day' was observed here on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day of India

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Like elsewhere in the country, the 'Black Day' was observed here on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day of India.

In this regard, religio-political parties, social welfare organizations, NGOs, CSOs and people from various walks of life staged rallies in Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska, Pasrur and surrounding areas. People hoisted black flags to lodge protest against the growing Indian state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. People also wore black armbands.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the speakers said sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and the sun of freedom would soon rise in the Held valley.

They said Pakistanis were united on Kashmir cause, adding India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said peace could never be promoted in South Asia without resolving the burning issue of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Protest Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Independence Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial From Asia

Recent Stories

Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Has to Concluded 'O ..

2 seconds ago

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat reviews securit ..

4 seconds ago

Six EU Nations to Take Migrants from Open Arms Res ..

5 seconds ago

Australia NSW Gov't Chooses Irrigators Over Enviro ..

11 seconds ago

India can orchestrate Pulwama-like drama to strike ..

12 minutes ago

By repealing Article 370 India committed big blund ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.