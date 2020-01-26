LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Centre Lahore observed black day on the Republic Day of India and organised a rally against Indian atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday.

A number of civil society members and workers of different political parties participated in the rally and chanted slogans against India.

The protesters were wearing black ribbons to record their protest against India, and black balloons were also released into the air.

Several speakers urged the international community to show their pro-democratic stance by intervening in the Kashmir issue and by taking action against lockdown and curfew in the held Valley, imposed by the undemocratic Indian government.

MPA Farzana Butt, In-charge Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, Lahore Wing, Sajid Mehmood and several provincial and Kashmiri leaders addressed the rally.