Black day observed to awaken world conscious: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that Kashmiris have sacrificed their three generations to achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's forcible occupation.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the PM while castigating India's forcible occupation of Kashmir said that the people of the occupied Kashmir have been observing the so-called Republic Day of India as a black day with a view to telling the world that the Indian occupation of their motherland wasn't acceptable to them. He said the Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC and the rest of the world observe the Indian republic day as a black day.

Stressing the need for resolving the lingering dispute peacefully in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the PM said that the international community should come forward to help Kashmir determine their future on the universally accepted principle of the right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Khan said that India claims to be a democratic country but Modi has turned it into a fascist state where minorities were being ruthlessly attacked and persecuted. He said that India had backtracked from commitments it had made vis a vis holding of a plebiscite to allow Kashmiris to decide their political future.

Terming Kashmir as an international dispute, he said that Kashmir has never been a part of India.

"Kashmiris consider themselves as Pakistanis", he said adding that the people of Kashmir have been fighting a war for the completion of Pakistan.

Terming India as a usurper the PM said that India has usurped the rights of many states including Kashmir. Meanwhile, a youth delegation from Azad Kashmir who won gold medals in the curling competition of the "Niltar Ice Sports Championship" held in Gilgit-Baltistan called on Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan. The PM while congratulating the players praised them for their excellent performance. The PM on the occasion announced a cash award of six lakhs as a token of appreciation for the players.

While talking to the teenage boys and girls belonging to SOS Village Dadyal, the Prime Minister said that he would visit the lake-view town very soon to meet other girls studying in the institution. Encouraging the budding sports persons the PM said that the provision of wider sports opportunities would be ensured in Azad Kashmir.

The government, he said, was paying special attention to promoting the culture of sports by building sports grounds all across the state. "There is no shortage of talent in Azad Kashmir, the government will provide full support to talented children and youth in all fields including sports", the PM added.