Black day observed to condemn illegal occupation of IIOJK by Indian forces

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Black day was also observed in Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday to protest against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India.

The day is marked every year on October 27 to express support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

The rallies and seminars were held in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Tank to condemn the invasion of the Kashmir by Indian Army on October 27, 1947.

A rally, led by Assistant Commissioner Kulachi Munir Ahmed, was taken out in Kulachi Tehsil of D.I.Khan wherein people belonging to different schools of thought participated. The participants of the rally chanted slogans in support of Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle and against the illegal occupation of Indian forces.

The district administration of Lakki Marwat also organized a walk to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and to condemn the illegal occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces. A number of people including the officers and officials of different departments participated in the walk.

Similarly, another walk was held under the auspices of the district administration Bannu to observe 27 as black day which was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Hamid Iqbal.

Besides officers of all departments of the district administration including the deputy commissioner's office and assistant director local, a large number of people from all segments of the society attended the walk.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against Indian brutalities and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They chanted slogans in favour of the independence of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Condemning the brutalities of Indian armed forces in the IIOJK, the additional deputy commissioner urged the United Nations (UN) to take serious notice of the Kashmiri genocide in the IIOJK and make efforts to implement its own resolutions and stop India from human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

He said these illegal acts had exposed the real face of the so-called secular state and proved that there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris were being subjected to serious human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings and state terrorism.