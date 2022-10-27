UrduPoint.com

'Black Day' Observed To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration here on Thursday observed 'Black Day' to mark strong protest against Indian occupation of the held valley for the last 75 years and organized a rally which started from Deputy Commissioner Office and culminated at Kutchery Chowk.

The black day protest rally led by DC Rwp Shoaib Ali was attended by Assistant Commissioners, students and people belonging to different segments of society.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmir's liberation.

Shoaib Ali on the occasion said, "We stand with Kashmiri brothers." Pakistan would continue extending its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris, he added.

He said, Pakistan observes October 27 as "Black Day" to express solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing illegal occupation and gross human rights violations for the last 75 years.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on the directives of the Punjab Government also observed Black Day and organized a rally from Press Club Rwp to Liaquat Bagh, Murree Road.

A large number of PHA officers and staff members attended the rally.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which has been increased manifold after India suspended the special status of IIOJK by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5.

The District administration had chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day in a befitting manner by highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris who want their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations were arranged at district and Tehsil level across Rawalpindi division to observe black day against the Indian occupation of IIOJK.

A photo exhibition was also arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council to highlight human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings, and disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces.

Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings and streamers were also displayed at prominent roads and places to mark the day in an appropriate manner.

