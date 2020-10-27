UrduPoint.com
Black Day Observed To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Black Day was observed here on Tuesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self determination.

A rally led by Deputy Commissioner Captain ® Bilal Shaihid Rao was taken out to express solidarity with innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to mark Kashmir Black day.

According to a hand out, Rally started from the DC office and culminated at Press club. Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain, DSP Ejaz Memon, Deputy Director Social welfare Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Sajjad Memon and officers of all departments participated in the rally.

Participants holding banners and placards chanted slogans in the favour of freedom fight of Kashmiris carrying out for the right of self determination and against barbaric acts of Indian forces.

Addressing the rally, the Deputy Commissioner said that Pakistani nation was standing with innocent people of Kashmiris and condemned cruel acts of Indian forces.DC said that October 27 was being observed as Black day against illegal occupation of Indian forces on October 27,1947. DC said that the day was not far when innocent Kashmiris got the right of self determination.

