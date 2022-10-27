UrduPoint.com

Black Day Observed To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Black day observed to express solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The black day was observed here on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The 27th of October is observed the world over as 'Black Day' every year, as 74 years ago, on this day, India without any legal justification, forcibly took control of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The divisional and district administrations arranged various programmes to mark the day. Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, in his message, said that it was sheer vioation of human rights being committed by Indian forces to deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination. He paid rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs, and said that Pakistani nation stood with them in their struggle for freedom.

A rally was also taken out from the District Council Chowk to Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk by the Education Department. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Iftikhar Khan led the rally.

District Officer Secondary Education Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Muhammad Sadiq and civil society members participated in rally. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri people. The participants also chanted slogans against India and in support of Kashmiris.

The CEO education said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the agenda of the independence of Pakistan could not be completed without independence of Indian-held Kashmir.

A seminar was also arranged under the aegis of District Industrial Home (Sanatzar) in connection with the Black Day. The staff including Manager Zahida Naz, instructors and students staged protest against illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indian forces.

Chairman Association of Private Schools Pakistan Khalid Hayat Kamoka also condemned the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

