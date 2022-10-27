Black Day observed to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Balochistan

Like other parts of the country, the Black Day was observed in respective districts of Balochistan to show solidarity with Kashmiri people on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Black Day was observed in respective districts of Balochistan to show solidarity with Kashmiri people on Thursday.

Various programs and rallies were organized in Quetta, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Loralai, Sherani, Ziarat, Jhal Magsi and other districts against the oppression of the Indian Army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rallies were taken in supervision of respective deputy commissioners and district education officers in the areas with an aim to expose ugly face of India.

Awareness seminar regarding Kashmir Black Day was organized by NUML University which was attended by former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri as chief guest.

The speakers including political leaders, deputy commissioners and district education officers said in their speeches that IIOJK had been converted into the largest prison as occupation forces had imposed a curfew on Kashmiri people whose precedent cannot be found in other parts of the world.

They termed October 27 the as a dark chapter in the human history saying that India was violating international and humanitarian principles and occupied Kashmir illegally and despite the passage of 75 years.

They said that we would continue moral support of Kashmiris and soon they would be freed from the occupation of India.

Speakers also urged the international community to play role to address cause of Jammu and Kashmir because solution of Jammu and Kashmir was imperative for maintaining peace in the region.

Kashmiris would be free and their sacrifices would definitely pay off, adding that history was a witness that when tyranny had increased, the oppressed had won, ultimately, they noted.

The participants of rallies also chanted slogans against atrocities of India in Jammu and Kashmir.