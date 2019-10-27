UrduPoint.com
Black Day Observed To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

Black Day observed to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Likewise other part of the country, Black Day was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers at Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this regard a rally was organized by the District Administration and education Department that commenced from DEO Office and concluded at Press Club Nawabshah.

Rally was participated by Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer, District Education Officer Secondary Ghulam Ali Birhmani, District Education Officer Primary Deen Mohammad Pathan, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali, students, teachers, representatives of civil society and social organizations.

The rally participants were wearing black bands. Addressing the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmad, Abdul Qadeer said that India was constantly violating United Nation's resolutions and international community shall not remain silent on the issue and should play its role to maintain peace in the region.

He said that Pakistan always stands with the Kashmiri brothers and will continue their political, diplomatic and moral support on every forum. He said that the sun of Kashmiri independence would soon rise and their sacrifices for the cause would not go waste.

Addressing the rally, DEO Secondary Ghulam Ali Birhmani strongly condemned the Indian Army's oppression on Kashmiri people, adding that on October 27, the Kashmiris were persecuted by the Indian army and the oppressed Kashmiris were tortured by intruding in Srinagar by Indian army. He said that people of Pakistan were with people of Kashmir and would never tolerate atrocities on them.

