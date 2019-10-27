UrduPoint.com
Black Day Observed To Mark Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Black Day observed to mark solidarity with Kashmiri people

NAUSHEROFEROZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Likewise other part of the country, Black Day was observed to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers at Naushero Feroz.

In this context a big rally was arranged by the District Administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tashfeen Alam, Deputy Director Social welfare Syed Ali Ahmed shah, Assistant social welfare officer Sajjad Memon, Principal Govt degree college Nausheroferoze khalifo M Afzal and representatives of other departments, citizens and Large number of students also attended the Rally.

Participants said that India was violating United Nation's resolutions for decades and international community would not remain calm on the issue and should play its role to maintain peace in the region.

They said that Pakistan always stands with the Kashmiri brothers who were endeavoring for their right for self determination.

