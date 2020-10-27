Black Day observed with renewed pledge of Kashmiris' support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kashmir Black Day was observed in the provincial capital on Tuesday with a renewed pledge to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their just right of self-determination

The Punjab government, its departments as well as private organizations staged protest demonstrations and took out rallies to highlight the state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian forces.

The Punjab government organized a rally at The Mall which was led by Governor Mohamamd Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while Planning and Development board and Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust also staged separate protest demonstrations and rallies on Kashmir Black Day in the city.

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and lodged their protest against the atrocities of Hindu supremacist Modi regime by wearing black armbands at a ceremony held in connection with Black Day at 90-SQA. The anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played and the participants chanted 'long live Pakistan' and 'Kashmir will become Pakistan' slogans while holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. They also led a walk and condemned blasphemous caricatures in France as well as the Peshawar blast.

The Chief Minister said the Pakistani nation strongly protests against profane caricatures in France, adding that children have been targeted in Peshawar blast. The purpose of observing the Black Day was to sensitize the international community about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he added. More than a year had passed to lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir but the perversity of wicked Modi was intact, he lamented. Everyone can guess the consequences of this continued lockdown as it was also imposed in Pakistan due to coronavirus, he said. One can fully understand the disturbing results of lockdown over oppressed Kashmiris who were continuously languishing in pain and misery for the last many months, the CM said. Regrettably, oppressed Kashmiris were going through unimaginable restrictions. The founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah rightly termed Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan and "we will continue to wage a full diplomatic struggle for the rights of the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir", the CM added. The chief minister appreciated that PM Imran Khan had been presenting the case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir before the world with determination adding that struggle of the Kashmiris would bear fruit as the freedom destination of Occupied Kashmir was not far. The people of Occupied Kashmir would soon get freedom according to the UN resolutions and Pakistan will not deviate from providing diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris, the CM concluded.

Ch. Sarwar said the Muslims around the world strongly condemned profane caricatures in France and urged the international community to take strict action against supporters of such blasphemous caricatures. "We also strongly condemn Peshawar blast", he said and added that PM Imran Khan was a real ambassador of Kashmir who has fought their case at every forum and exposed Indian transgressions. India had illegally annexed the state of Jammu & Kashmir and Modi had written a new history of despotism in India as well as in Occupied Kashmir, he added. He said the world community must take notice of Indian brutalities, adding that Kashmiris struggle would bear fruit and Modi would have to be answerable to his crimes. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Ijaz Alam, Murad Raas, Mahinder Pall Singh MPA, President PTI Centre Punjab Ijaz Chaudhry, assembly members, Chief Secretary, PTI leaders and citizens attended the ceremony.

Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) staged protest demonstrations and took rallies to mark the Kashmir Black Day against Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Vice Chairman NPT Mian Farooq Altaf, Kashmiri leader Maulana Muhammad Shafi, Farood Khan Azad, Khalid Mehmood, Dr Bushra Samina NPT workers and people from different walk of life participated in the rallies.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with pro-Kashmir and anti-Indian slogans and condemning Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

Speakers said on the occasion that founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed Kashmir Pakistan's jugular vein and Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

Indian forces had been using every cruelty and torture on innocent Kashmiri people but was failed to deter their determination for right to self-determination.

They said the Pakistani nation was standing in support of Kashmiri brethren till the issue was resolved under the resolutions passed by the United Nations.

Planning and Development Board also took out a peaceful rally in connection with Kashmir Black day against the belligerent Indian forces and inhumane curfew implemented in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Additional Secretary P&D Nabila Irfan led the rally along with officers and officials of the Board from 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam to Faisal Chowk. While expressing her views, she condemned the brutal killing of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian army. Officers and officials of the Board joined the rally holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and reaffirmed their pledge and commitment to support the people of Kashmir in their struggle of independence.