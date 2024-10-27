Black Day of Kashmir observed in Hub district, rally held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the country, October 27 was observed as a black day in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers in Balochistan and in this connection a rally was organized on the direction of District Administration Hub.

The participants of the rally holding banners and placards chanted slogans against Indian atrocity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir( IIOJK), said a news release.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned the cruelty and violence against the Kashmiri people and reiterate their determination to continue supporting their right to self-determination.

They said that October 27, 1947 is a dark day in the history as 77 years ago, India deployed forces in the State of Jammu and Kashmir and started atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

Chairman Balochistan Fishermen Cooperative Society Mir Ali Akbar Zehri said that India is committing genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people and more than 50,000 Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives in the struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination.

Chairman Hub Civil Society Maulana Yaqoob Sasoli said that the people of Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiri brothers and sisters until the right of self-determination of Kashmiris is achieved.

Councilor Maulana Shah Mohammad Siddiqui said that this day is marked as a reminder of the ongoing struggle against the Indian occupation of Kashmir and for the right to self-determination of Kashmir.

The Hindu community of Hub district strongly condemned the brutality of Indian forces and supported the right of Kashmiris to self-determination

Molchand Lassi said in his speech said that the minority community is strongly supports the UN resolutions advocating the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

The people of Hub district have expressed their solidarity and made efforts to attract the attention of the world community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue.