Black day: Rally expresses support to Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A rally was taken out in connection with the Kashmir Black Day, under the aegis of Lyallpur Museum, here on Thursday.

Director Mian Attique Ahmed and Chairman Association of Private Schools Pakistan Khalid Hayat Kamoka led the rally, which was participated by students and civil society members.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiri brethren and against the Indian forces.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Arts Council held the 'Kashmir Black Day' photo exhibition at Nustrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium.

The photo exhibition depicted Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people in Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOK).

Resident Director Arts Council Mughees-Bin-Azeez and visitors took keen interest in the photo show.