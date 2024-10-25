Black day to be observed against Indian cruelties in IIOJK on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Black Day would be observed here on Sunday (October 27, 2024) to condemn cruelties and aggression of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The local administration would arrange a program to condemn atrocities of the Indian Army and express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division would organize a photography exhibition at Art Gallery Faisalabad Arts Council to mark Black Day. The photos highlighting the cruelties of Indian army on Kashmiris would be displayed in this exhibition which would be inaugurated at 10 a.m. on Sunday (October 27).

Meanwhile, the educational institutes and religious organizations would also arrange seminars, rallies and walks to observe the black day.