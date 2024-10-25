Open Menu

Black Day To Be Observed Against Indian Cruelties In IIOJK On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Black day to be observed against Indian cruelties in IIOJK on Sunday

The Black Day would be observed here on Sunday (October 27, 2024) to condemn cruelties and aggression of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Black Day would be observed here on Sunday (October 27, 2024) to condemn cruelties and aggression of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The local administration would arrange a program to condemn atrocities of the Indian Army and express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division would organize a photography exhibition at Art Gallery Faisalabad Arts Council to mark Black Day. The photos highlighting the cruelties of Indian army on Kashmiris would be displayed in this exhibition which would be inaugurated at 10 a.m. on Sunday (October 27).

Meanwhile, the educational institutes and religious organizations would also arrange seminars, rallies and walks to observe the black day.

Related Topics

India Faisalabad Army Jammu October Sunday

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

1 minute ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

26 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

26 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

34 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

48 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

53 minutes ago
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

1 minute ago
 Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the ..

Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali

1 minute ago
 16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kash ..

APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day

1 minute ago
 PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to ..

PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improve ..

Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan