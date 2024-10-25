Black Day To Be Observed Against Indian Cruelties In IIOJK On Sunday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM
The Black Day would be observed here on Sunday (October 27, 2024) to condemn cruelties and aggression of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Black Day would be observed here on Sunday (October 27, 2024) to condemn cruelties and aggression of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
The local administration would arrange a program to condemn atrocities of the Indian Army and express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.
Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division would organize a photography exhibition at Art Gallery Faisalabad Arts Council to mark Black Day. The photos highlighting the cruelties of Indian army on Kashmiris would be displayed in this exhibition which would be inaugurated at 10 a.m. on Sunday (October 27).
Meanwhile, the educational institutes and religious organizations would also arrange seminars, rallies and walks to observe the black day.
Recent Stories
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal
Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terrorists1 minute ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari53 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered1 minute ago
-
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali1 minute ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day1 minute ago
-
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal1 minute ago
-
PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza: Tarar1 minute ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi1 minute ago
-
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests four of robbers gang1 minute ago
-
CM expresses resent on delay of Quetta’s beautification work1 minute ago
-
Black Day to be observed in Balochistan on Oct 27: Says Gulab11 seconds ago