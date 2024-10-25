Black Day To Be Observed In Balochistan On Oct 27: Says Gulab
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Ex Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mufti Gulab Khan Kakar on Friday said that black Day would be celebrated in Balochistan against the Indian usurpation of Kashmir on the occasion of October 27
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Ex Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mufti Gulab Khan Kakar on Friday said that black Day would be celebrated in Balochistan against the Indian usurpation of Kashmir on the occasion of October 27.
Talking to APP, Former, MPA of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Mufti Gulab Khan Kakar said that on October 27, India had used its forces to suppress and subjugate the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir and dropped off at Srinagar but the passion of Kashmiris for Hurriyat is still intact.
He said that we would support Kashmiri people at international level under democratic process in order to dispose of ugly face of India.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam wants referendum of Kashmir according to United Nations resolutions and condemns the cruel treatment and occupation on Occupied Kashmir, he said.
He said that every intelligent person of Balochistan would be an equal participant in the suffering of Kashmiri people by expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of October 27 Black Kashmir Day.
The efforts and blood of all Hurriyat leaders and Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go in vain, he mentioned.
He said that self-determination is a fundamental right of Kashmiris people and it must be granted to the in accordance with the UN Resolution. He said that India could not silence the voice of the Kashmiri people with the use of force.
