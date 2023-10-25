Open Menu

Black Day To Be Observed In Larkana Region On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Kashmir Black Day will be observed on Friday throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing illegal occupation and gross human rights violation for the last 75 years

In Larkana, a protest rally would be taken-out from Government Girls Degree College Larkana, at 9.00 a.m and to be concluded in front of Larkana Press Club.

The DC Larkana Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar along-with officers of education and other government departments in Larkana will lead the procession.

Elected representatives, members of NGOs, prominent citizens, scouts, teachers and students including peoples from different walks of life will largely participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, a number of social and political organizations will take out rallies and organized meetings in order to assert moral support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Various local and government organizations have also finalized their respective programmes to observe the Black Day and they will highlight the importance of the day and assure the Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan will continue their moral and political support so that they could achieve success in their struggle for freedom.

The political parties and social organizations have chalked out programmes to bring out Kashmir Black Day rallies from different parts of Larkana city, Ratodero, Dokri and Bakrani talukas of the district.

