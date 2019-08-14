Black Day to be observed on August 15

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi said on Wednesday the Pakistani nation was celebrating the 72nd Independence Day as Kashmir solidarity day to express solidarity with the Kasmiri brothers and sisters.

Addressing a press conference, he said 'Black Day' would be observed on India's independence day on August 15.

He said different rallies would be staged across the country to highlight the self-determination right of Kashmiri people.

He assured the journalists that a meeting would be arranged between the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Journalists' community in next CM's visit to Sargodha.

Ansar Majeed said the chief minister could not meet the journalists due to high alert in the province and that all the problems of journalist community would be resolved on priority.

He said 77 relief camps had been established across the division to cope with any flood situation, while 19 camps had also been setup at most sensitive places.

He said the control rooms had been set up under the supervision of respective deputy commissioners while 38 river banks had also been constructed, adding necessary machinery had also been deputed there.

Answering a question about problems being faced by the Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC), he said a new sewerage system would be laid to resolve sewerage problems of the city.

To resolve traffic problems of the city, more traffic wardens would be appointed and matter of staff shortage in the TMC would be resolved soon.

He said the prime minster's portal was an important application to address public grievances and a total of 59 complaints had been redressed through this system.