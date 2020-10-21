Black day to be observed on Oct 27

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country the people of District Shaheed Benazirabad would observe Black Day on October 27 to internationally highlight the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and atrocities on people of Kashmiri brethren.

The people of district Shaheed Benazirabad would express their solidarity with people of Kashmir on the day.

This was announced by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar here today. District administration and different departments would organize programs and rallies in this regard to mark the day.