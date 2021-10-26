UrduPoint.com

Black Day To Be Observed On October 27

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

Black Day to be observed on October 27

Black Day would be observed here on Wednesday (October 27, 2021) to condemn Indian aggression and violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that the administration would organize a seminar on "Black Day" at Zila Council Hall at 11 a.m. A protest rally would also be taken out which would start from District Council Chowk and march up to Katchery Bazaar Chowk.

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that the administration would organize a seminar on "Black Day" at Zila Council Hall at 11 a.m. A protest rally would also be taken out which would start from District Council Chowk and march up to Katchery Bazaar Chowk.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad, City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Abid Khan, local parliamentarians and officers of district government, police and other departments will participate in the seminar and rally.

The black flags would be hoisted at public and private buildings to mark the 'Black Day' against Indian aggression and atrocities in IIOJK.

Different programmes including rallies, walks, protest and demonstrations would also be held under the arrangements of various business, social, religious and other organizations to protest against the India, spokesman added.

