Black Day to be observed on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Black Day will be observed here on Tuesday (October 27, 2020) to condemn Indian aggression and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday the administration would organize a seminar on Black Day at Zila Council Hall at 12 noon followed by a rally which would start from District Council Chowk and march up to Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and officers of district government, police and other departments will participate in the seminar and rally.

Black flags would be hoisted at public and private buildings to mark the Black Day.

Various programmes including rallies, walks, protest and demonstrations have been chalked out under the auspices of various business, social, religious and other organizations to protest against India.

Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will also arrange a photography exhibition on Tuesday. Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Chaudhry Lateef Nazar and Firdous Rai will inaugurate the exhibition at 10 a.m. in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium.

The FAC spokesman said that a speech contest would also be held at Faisalabad Arts Council among children of various educational institutions and prizes would be distributed to the position holders of speech contest and exhibition.

Later, a walk will be organized to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who had been facing Indian atrocitiesfor the last 7 decades for their right to self determination.