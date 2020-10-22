UrduPoint.com
Black Day Will Be Observed To Reject India's Illegal Occupation Of Held Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Black Day will be observed to reject India's illegal occupation of held Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistani nation along with Kashmiris would observe Black Day on Tuesday (October 27) to convey to the international community that they completely reject India's illegal occupation of held Kashmir.

It was on this day in 1947 when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir against the will and aspirations of Kashmiris, and violated the partition plan of the Subcontinent.

The Black day observance will highlight the 73 year-old still ongoing struggle of Kashmiris in their quest to right to self-determination.

Several programmes, including rallies and seminars, would be held throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of Illegally occupied Kashmir.

The Alhamra Arts Council would arrange a number of programmes depicting the plight of Kashmiris, whereas radio and television channels would mark the day with special transmissions in which prominent political and social personalities would voice their opinion against the human rights violations of Kashmiris.

The Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) would organize demonstrations and protest gatherings against the human rights' violations and atrocities by the Indian armed forced in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a spokesman for NPT here on Thursday.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rendered innumerable sacrifices during their struggle for self-determination and were committed to getting their freedom.

NPT said arrangements had also been made in the provincial capital to hold various programmes to condemn the illegal occupation by India of Kashmir.

Also, NPT and Tehreek-i-Pakistan Workers Trust would hold a series of sittings to pay tribute to the Pakistan Movement veterans. The life and services of leading veterans of the Pakistan Movement would be highlighted.

