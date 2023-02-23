Black Ice poses hazardous conditions for drivers, pedestrians during winter

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Black ice is a thin, transparent layer of ice that forms on road surfaces when temperatures drop below freezing, which creates dangerous and potentially deadly conditions on roads and sidewalks.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, an official of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said that black ice can be difficult to see and highly hazardous for drivers and pedestrians alike. He said that Black ice creates slippery surfaces, causing vehicles to lose traction, skid out of control, and making it difficult for pedestrians to maintain their footing, leading to accidents and injuries.

He informed that northern regions of Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, experience hazardous driving conditions due to the formation of black ice on roads and sidewalks.

The official said that in areas where snow clearing is necessary, snow hoovers and dumpers with edged blades are used. "A snow hoovers, also known as a snow blower, is a machine that clears snow from roads, sidewalks, and other surfaces by using a powerful fan to blow the snow away while a dumper with an edged blade is a type of snowplow that uses a large blade to push snow to the side of the road or into a dump truck" he explained.

He said that some developed countries do use de-icing or anti-icing agents, such as liquid sprays or granular materials, to prevent or reduce the formation of black ice on roads and sidewalks. These agents typically contain chemicals such as calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, or sodium chloride, which lower the freezing point of water and prevent ice from forming, maintained.

Explaining the de-icing in Pakistan, the official said that salting method is used to prevent black ice keeping roads and sidewalks clear of snow and ice which ensures proper drainage to prevent water from pooling on the surface and to improve traction.

He said that when salt is spread on the road, it lowers the freezing point of water, which prevents any moisture on the surface from freezing, and also helps melt any existing ice.

During the times when black ice prevails, NHMP advises the drivers to reduce their speed and maintain extra stopping distance when driving on roads that may have black ice, he said adding that drivers should also avoid sudden movements or hard braking to avoid losing control of their vehicles in such conditions.

\395