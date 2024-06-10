Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) while presenting motion to discuss the issue of black-market trade and its adverse impact on the country's economy briefed the Upper House on Monday that illegal activities, and smuggling were causing one trillion rupee loss to national economy.

The Senator moved the motion to draw the attention of the House towards pressing issues of black-market activities and financial crimes like illegal Currency trade, oil smuggling and tax evasion.

She added that the poor people and tax payers were bearing the brunt of the illegal economic activities that demanded the government to mull over that why it was not quelled on time.

Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir took the lead in action against black-market by launching crackdown against illegal currency traders and hoarders that had been causing loss of billions to the national economy.

The intelligence bureau report, she said was an eye opener that had comprehensive and detailed actions against white collar crimes.

“The report identified 122 currency smugglers and 40 exchange companies involved in illegal currency trade.

The report deserves credit for gathering facts and submitting a detailed report to the authorities concerned,” she added.

In May 2024, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) highlighted 269 registered cases of illegal smuggling of foreign currency from this country, whereas the agency should brief about the actions it took on the matter so far, she stressed.

Senator Zehri demanded the government to make foreign remittances receiving procedures flexible for the masses to opt for legal measures instead of unauthorized means.

The intelligence bureau should be convened to present this report before the members of the house to end this menace along with all relevant institutions to discuss it, she added.

Responding on the matter, Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said that the finance minister was busy with the budget preparations and the mover was requested to wrap up the matter in the presence of finance minister so that he could provide details and proper response on the matter.

Senator Mohsin Aziz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the IPPs, land and sugar, automobile, and smuggling mafias were main reasons for the decline of the country.

Deputy Chairman Senator Syedaal Khan deferred the agenda after comments of the members and announced that the house would be briefed further after response from the relevant departments.

