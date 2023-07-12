Black pepper, dead chicken seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Police arrested two accused out of total five booked for supplying dead meat and adulterated black pepper in markets here.

According to a police, a food safety team conducted a raid at a grinding unit in Sitara colony and seized black pepper adulterated with plaster of paris by coloring it.

Police booked the owner of the grinding unit.

Meanwhile, another team headed by Food Safety Officer Kinza stopped a suspected rickshaw near Adda Mureedwala and during search, the team found dead chickenwhich was being transported to supply in markets.

The driver, Mumtaz, and his accomplice were handed over to police.