Black sheep not to be allowed to spoil reforms in KP police: Minister

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that a few black sheep would not be allowed to spoil reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police which were introduced by PTI led government from 2013 to 2018 and onward

He stated this while speaking here at the floor of the National Assembly in context of an incident of police torture on head waiter of a marriage hall and later parading him naked after he abused senior police officials in an intoxicated state.

The minister said that PTI government led by former chief minister Pervaiz Khattak introduced police reforms in the province from 2013-18 which were successfully implemented by the then IGP Nasir Durrani.

Despite the reform process, he said there were still a few black sheep in police department and they would not be allowed to spoil the efforts made during last seven years by PTI led governments.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that incumbent KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had taken notice of this incident and directed the IGP for action against the perpetrators of this act. No one would be spared if found involved in this incident and strict action would be taken against those who tried to vilify the entire police force, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also condemned the police torture on students in Quetta.