'Black sheeps in Lawyer department to get exemplary punishment' : SSenator Waleed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal Thursday assured exemplary punishment would be given to all those Lawyers' called 'black sheep', who are responsible for the Lahore attack, which was shameful inhuman act of educated people.

Talking to private news channel, Senator Waleed referring to the recent Lahore incident strongly condemned the violent attack over Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), yesterday, which reportedly claimed lives of patients.

Some negative elements are hatching conspiracies to destabilize the country but they will get defeat, he added.

Therefore, culprits must be tracked down and brought to justices soon, he said.

He said that every citizen was ashamed over this horrible historic incident which have proved lawyers ignorance.

He explained we were not expecting this inhuman act of Lawyers who hit the patients and even they attacked on serious patients who were in ventilators that time in emergency rooms.

The attackers forced doctors and nurses to flee, leaving patients in emergency and intensive care unattended, he regretted.

He said torture on provincial information minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, ransacking of hospital and harassing the relatives of the patients were highly condemnable and regrettable acts which can never be tolerated.

Replying a Question , he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry into the incident, directed Punjab provincial government to take stern action against all those involved in the attack.

He said some people were already arrested and others will soon be arrest, No one can escape from this punishment.

PTI government will deal all those involved in the attack with an iron hand, he added.