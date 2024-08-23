Black Soldier Fly potent but cheap source of poultry feed, Secretary orders pilot project launch

Punjab Secretary Livestock Saqib Ali Ateel on Friday ordered to launch a pilot project to develop protein rich food for poultry from Black Soldier Fly, taking inspiration from an experiment conducted at the Air University, to enable poultry farmers have access to an alternative nutritious but cheaper poultry feed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Punjab Secretary Livestock Saqib Ali Ateel on Friday ordered to launch a pilot project to develop protein rich food for poultry from Black Soldier Fly, taking inspiration from an experiment conducted at the Air University, to enable poultry farmers have access to an alternative nutritious but cheaper poultry feed.

The secretary issued the order during his visit to Air University Multan where Vice Chancellor Dr. Ghulam Ali received him and later university officials and Director General Livestock South Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf gave him detailed briefing on the new poultry feed that they believed it would be cost effective and nutritious compared to soybean.

Saqib Ali Ateel told APP he is planning to visit Poultry Research Institute Rawalpindi within next few days to assign the task to the researchers there. He said, it's an alternative source of poultry feed that should be tried.

The DG Livestock said that Black Soldier Fly (BSF) protein is a sustainable and highly nutritious protein source derived from the Larvae of the black soldier fly (Hermetia illucens). It has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential to address global food security and sustainability challenges.

Elaborating benefits, officials informed the secretary that BSF contains up to 70% protein, making it an attractive alternative to traditional protein sources like soy, pea, or fishmeal.

Black Soldier Fly Larvae can be raised on organic waste, reducing the environmental impact of feed production and minimizing land use, they said, adding that its production requires significantly less water compared to traditional livestock farming.

They further stated that BSF protein is used as a nutritious feed supplement for poultry, aquaculture, and livestock, improving growth rates and reducing the need for antibiotics. It is also used in pet food formulations, providing a sustainable and healthy alternative to traditional protein sources and can open a new avenue for investment.

BSF protein offers a promising solution for sustainable protein production, waste reduction, and environmental conservation.

Assistant director Livestock Dr. Muhammad Ali Sabir was also present on the occasion.