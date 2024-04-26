Blackmailer Arrested After Secret Camera Scandal In Mirpurkhas
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Mirpurkhas police on Friday apprehended the culprit responsible for tormenting a vulnerable housewife. The accused, Aamir, had been secretly recording indecent videos of the woman using hidden cameras
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Mirpurkhas police on Friday apprehended the culprit responsible for tormenting a vulnerable housewife. The accused, Aamir, had been secretly recording indecent videos of the woman using hidden cameras.
The victim, resident of Muslim Abad in Mirpur Khas, stepped forward to report the heinous acts. Her heart-wrenching tale revealed that Aamir, once a trusted household employee and even her former spouse, had betrayed her trust.
Following her husband’s demise, Aamir invaded her privacy, capturing compromising footage and then extorting her for money.
Police took decisive action ordered by SSP Mirpurkhas Capt Retired Asad Ali Chaudhry, in this regard. The relentless efforts of SHO Gharibabad Police Station Inspector Haq Nawaz Junejo and SHO Woman Police Station Inspector Moomal Laghari led to Aamir’s arrest.
A case has been registered under Sections 354, 355, and 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Women Police Station.

