Open Menu

Blackmailer Arrested After Secret Camera Scandal In Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Blackmailer arrested after secret camera scandal in Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas police on Friday apprehended the culprit responsible for tormenting a vulnerable housewife. The accused, Aamir, had been secretly recording indecent videos of the woman using hidden cameras

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Mirpurkhas police on Friday apprehended the culprit responsible for tormenting a vulnerable housewife. The accused, Aamir, had been secretly recording indecent videos of the woman using hidden cameras.

The victim, resident of Muslim Abad in Mirpur Khas, stepped forward to report the heinous acts. Her heart-wrenching tale revealed that Aamir, once a trusted household employee and even her former spouse, had betrayed her trust.

Following her husband’s demise, Aamir invaded her privacy, capturing compromising footage and then extorting her for money.

Police took decisive action ordered by SSP Mirpurkhas Capt Retired Asad Ali Chaudhry, in this regard. The relentless efforts of SHO Gharibabad Police Station Inspector Haq Nawaz Junejo and SHO Woman Police Station Inspector Moomal Laghari led to Aamir’s arrest.

A case has been registered under Sections 354, 355, and 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Women Police Station.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Police Station Mirpur Khas Asad Ali Money Women Muslim Employment

Recent Stories

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

17 minutes ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

25 minutes ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

25 minutes ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

18 minutes ago
 Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

18 minutes ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

18 minutes ago
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

33 minutes ago
 Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

22 minutes ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

23 minutes ago
 US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid f ..

US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

23 minutes ago
 Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway ..

Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track

23 minutes ago
 Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police

Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan