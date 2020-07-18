Blackmailer arrested under cyber crime

FIA Cyber Crime team has arrested a youth on charge of blackmailing a girl and demanding heavy amount

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :FIA Cyber Crime team has arrested a youth on charge of blackmailing a girl and demanding heavy amount.

According to FIA sources here on Saturday, a citizen Rafiz filed a complaint, contending that a youth Irfan Yousuf was engaged with my daughter but later this engagement was ended due to some family issues.

During engagement, Irfan Yousuf obtained some pictures of my daughter and now after editing these pictures, he is harassing and blackmailing my daughter through WhatsApp. He is also demanding Rs.700,000/- and hurling threats that if his demand was not fulfilling by providing him money, he will made objectionable pictures of my daughter viral onsocial media. On this complaint, Assistant Director FIA Cyber Crime Shoaib Haroon registereda case and arrested accused Irfan Yousuf. Further investigation is under progress.