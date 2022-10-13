Blackmailer held for extorting cash, gold by harassing woman

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Paharpur police claimed to arrest an accused who was allegedly involved in extorting Rs.65000, three tolas gold ornaments from a woman through blackmailing and harassing.

According to a police spokesman, the police team led by DSP Paharpur Fazal Rahim Khan along with SHO Paharpur Zafar Abbas arrested accused Tanvir son of Noor Muhammad resident of Basti Hyderabad.

The accused was charged in the case of harassment, fraud and blackmailing. He had been blackmailing the housewife through mobile phone, on various pretexts and through fraud and exploitation.

The police registered a case against the accused. The police also recovered the booty while further investigation was underway.