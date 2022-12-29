Blackmailer Held For Harassing Female Student
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 07:40 PM
Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala, on Thursday arrested an accused from Muzaffargarh involved in harassing a female student.
The accused arrested was identified as Amjad Afzal.
He had been blackmailing a university student for two years by editing her pictures. The team confiscated the mobile phone of the accused and recovered edited pictures of the complainant girl.
Amjad was running a mobile shop outside the university.