Blackmailer held for harassing female student

Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala, on Thursday arrested an accused from Muzaffargarh involved in harassing a female student.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala, on Thursday arrested an accused from Muzaffargarh involved in harassing a female student.

The accused arrested was identified as Amjad Afzal.

He had been blackmailing a university student for two years by editing her pictures. The team confiscated the mobile phone of the accused and recovered edited pictures of the complainant girl.

Amjad was running a mobile shop outside the university.