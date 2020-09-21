Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Monday said that the purpose of the opposition's all parties conference (APC) was to seek national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from the government to save them from corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Monday said that the purpose of the opposition's all parties conference (APC) was to seek national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from the government to save them from corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Javed criticized the opposition parties were using blackmailing tactics over FATF-related bills despite being aware of the importance of the desired legislation.

He said the opposition's proposed amendments were aimed at benefiting senior opposition leaders facing cases, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons and daughter, Shahbaz Sharif and his sons, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his associates involved in the fake bank account scam.

He said the government would never make the accountability process "useless" by accepting the unreasonable demands of the opposition.

"Opposition was trying to remove the government while PTI was trying to wipe out corruption, poverty and organized mafias", he added.

He further said that the his government will complete its term despite opposition's APCs as they neither have any strategy nor are we scared of them and APC will fail miserably to make any impact.

He said the corrupt opposition wanted to rule the country to protect its illegal properties but the result of the APC would be zero.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically said that he was ready to sit with the opposition on any issue but he would not compromise on corruption.

Replying to a question, Faisal said government would use all available legal options for bringing Nawaz Sharif back from London to face cases in the courts of law.

Faisal said now the time had come that Nawaz Sharif, who had made fun of the judicial system by misleading the courts, should return home and in APC meeting he was looked better as well.