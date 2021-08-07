Blacksmith electrocuted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :A blacksmith was electrocuted at his workshop in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday blacksmith Javaid Jatt, resident of Chak No.591-GB Ganga Pur was busy in his routine work at his workshop situated at Buchiana Adda when he received a fatal electric shock from his machine.

As a result, Javaid became unconscious and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The police took body into custody and started investigation.