Blacksmith electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A teenaged blacksmith was electrocuted at his workshop in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 14-year-old blacksmith was busy in welding parts of a rickshaw at his shop situated at Lakkar Mandi Mamonkanjan when he accidentally received a fatal electric shock.

As a result, the blacksmith became unconscious and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance, he added.