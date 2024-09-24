Blacksmith Electrocuted
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A teenaged blacksmith was electrocuted at his workshop in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 14-year-old blacksmith was busy in welding parts of a rickshaw at his shop situated at Lakkar Mandi Mamonkanjan when he accidentally received a fatal electric shock.
As a result, the blacksmith became unconscious and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance, he added.
